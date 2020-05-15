Coronavirus in UAE: Etihad Airways operates repatriation flights until May 30

Etihad Airways will continue to operate repatriation flights for Emirati nationals and UAE residents from 12 destinations and special flights from Abu Dhabi to 14 destinations until May 30, Abu Dhabi Airports said on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi Airports said it continues to test all passengers and employees for COVID-19 using the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test and that thermal screening is available at passenger and staff entrances.

"We are also conducting regular risk assessments in coordination with Etihad Airways medical teams and enforcing strict social distancing guidelines at all times,” Abu Dhabi Airports said in a statement.

"Additionally, we continue to sterilize all workspaces and common areas throughout the airport with the support of our recently launched specialized CoDI BOT UGV robots, deployed in partnership with Tawazun Strategic Development Fund and designed to sterilize staff areas, cargo facilities and passenger aircraft cabins.”

Abu Dhabi Airports had launched on May 2 the “CoDi BOT UGV,” an unmanned ground vehicle for the disinfection of viruses including COVID-19.

The flights Etihad Airways is operating to help citizens return home amid the coronavirus pandemic are as follows:

Flights from Abu Dhabi:

Amsterdam: 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 May

Barcelona: 17, 24, and 31 May

Belgrade: 21 May

Brussels: 15, 24 and 31 May

Chicago: 15 May

Frankfurt: 17, 24 and 31 May

Jakarta: 21 and 28 May

Kuala Lumpur: 16, 23 and 30 May

London: 16, 20, 21, 23, 27, 28 and 30 May

Melbourne: 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 May

New York: 15 May

Seoul: 14, 16, 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30 May

Singapore: 19 and 26 May

Tokyo: 18 and 25 May

Toronto: 21 May

Zurich: 15, 17, 24, and 31 May

Flights to Abu Dhabi (passengers must hold a valid UAE resident visa and ICA approval number):

Amsterdam: 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 May

Barcelona: 17, 24 and 31 May

Belgrade: 21 May

Chicago: 16 May

Frankfurt: 17, 24 and 31 May

Jakarta: 15 and 29 May

Kuala Lumpur: 23 and 30 May

London: 16, 20, 21, 23, 27, 28 and 30 May

Melbourne: 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 May

New York: 16 May

Seoul: 22 and 29 May

Singapore: 20 and 27 May

Tokyo: 20 and 27 May

Toronto: 22 May

All passengers arriving to Abu Dhabi must undertake PCR and thermal testing upon arrival and are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The UAE had suspended all passenger and transit flights to and from the country on March 23 as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The government said on Wednesday more than 6,500 foreign nationals have returned to the UAE since the country started allowing residents to return.

Last Update: 21:28 KSA 00:28 - GMT 21:28