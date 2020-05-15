UAE has one of the highest coronavirus recovery rates globally: Dubai health official

The UAE’s increased coronavirus testing, early diagnosis and integrated healthcare system helped the country achieve one of the highest COVID-19 recovery rates in the world, said Dr. Amer al-Sharif, chairman of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre.

"UAE has a clear strategy to expand medical testing across all segments of the community. The goal is to ensure early diagnosis, isolate cases and contain the virus. The country has adopted a clear policy on this since the beginning of the outbreak and the results achieved vindicate this strategy," al-Sharif said.

There 6,930 recovered COVID-19 patients in the UAE representing 32.9 percent of the total 21,084 confirmed cases of infection in the country.

“As noted by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the country is on the verge of a ‘positive breakthrough’ in its bid to contain the pandemic, but the public must remain patient and continue observing precautionary measures,” al-Sharif said.

Dubai’s healthcare sector priorities for “life after COVID-19” will include ensuring the provision of professionals specialized in infectious diseases and linking healthcare services with academic and research institutions to create a comprehensive system for delivering positive health outcomes, al-Sharif added.

Anti-coronavirus efforts

Dawood al-Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality said that are more 4,000 workers within ten specialized teams working to deliver various functions on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, apart from a large number of volunteers, citizens and residents.

Dubai Municipality has a massive team for conducting sterilization procedures, and inspection teams work to deliver their responsibilities in labor camps, construction sites, malls, commercial outlets, salons and food outlets, al-Hajri added.

Asked about the re-opening of parks, al-Hajri said that since the start of restrictions on movement, comprehensive sterilization has been conducted in all public parks, and that the lifting of restrictions will take place in three phases, with the big parks being reopened in the last phase.

Al-Hajri added that 5-6 tons of hazardous medical waste contaminated by coronavirus is collected from clinics, hospitals and healthcare facilities and treated at the Jebel Ali Hazardous Waste Treatment Facility in three cycles in 24 hours and disposed of.

