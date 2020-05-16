Coronavirus: Air Canada to reduce workforce by up to 60 pct

Air Canada said on Friday it hasdecided to reduce its workforce by up to 60 percent as the airline tries to save cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic and right size its operations to the level of traffic expected in the mid-to-longerterm.



The airline was working with unions to implement thesemeasures, it said in an emailed statement.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said it is in the final process of negotiating mitigations and other matterswith Air Canada and has no further comment at this time.



The union which represents Air Canada flight attendants saidthe airline is set to ask employees to reduce their hours, go on leave for up to two years or resign with travel privileges, the Canadian Press reported.



The health crisis has brought a virtual halt in air travel, leading to an unprecedented number of flight cancellations globally and forcing airlines to book hefty losses.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Airlines do not have to leave middle seat empty says EU

Brussels Airlines to cut 1,000 jobs amid coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus: US airlines burn $10 billion a month as traffic plummets

Last Update: 03:19 KSA 06:19 - GMT 03:19