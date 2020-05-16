Coronavirus: At least 180 quarantined after attending Church service in California

At least 180 people have been asked to quarantine after attending a church service in California where one person later tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement.
The infected person received the test results a day after attending a Mother’s Day weekend service and is now isolating at home, Butte County Public Health Department (BCPH) announced on Friday.
“Despite the Governor’s order, the organization chose to open its doors, which resulted in exposing the entire congregation to COVID-19,” the county’s public health department said in a statement. “This decision comes at a cost of many hours and a financial burden to respond effectively to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19. Such decisions can place great risk on the County’s ability to continue opening at a faster rate than the State.”
Individuals who attended the service were found through COVID-19 contact tracing and were instructed to self-quarantine at home. The county is working with healthcare providers to test all of those who may have been exposed to the virus at the church, according to the statement.
