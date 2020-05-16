Coronavirus: China’s Wuhan conducted 113,609 tests on May 15, officials say

The city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, conducted 113,609 nucleic acid tests on May 15, the local health authority said on Saturday.

Wuhan has launched a city-wide testing campaign after confirming last weekend its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since its release from a virtual lockdown on April 8 to contain the spread of the pathogen.

The number of tests administered on May 15 in the city of 11 million residents was more than 50 percent higher than the 72,791 tests conducted a day earlier and was also the highest since the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission started publishing the data on February 21.

