Coronavirus: Kuwait infections on the rise with 942 new cases, 11 deaths

The Kuwait Ministry of Health announced on Saturday 942 new coronavirus infections, 203 cases of recovery, and 11 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 13,802.



A total of 3,843 individuals have now recovered. According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry press statement said analyses and medical examinations and tests proved that these cases were cured of the coronavirus.

The recovered will be transferred to the hospital recuperation ward, pending their discharge within the next few days, according to the ministry.



A health ministry spokesman had said on Thursday that Kuwait began testing for coronavirus in January 2020 and continues its efforts to expand the testing capacity with 4,074 new screenings performed over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to 236,004.



In April, Kuwait had the second least total number of infections in the GCC. It is now the third least followed by Bahrain with 5,531 cases as of Wednesday and Oman with 4,341 total as of Thursday.





The first three cases in Kuwait were announced on February 24, all of which had arrived from Iran which was witnessing an explosion of cases at the time. Many of the subsequent cases confirmed in Kuwait during late February were also people arriving from Iran.

Kuwait was quick to impose an 11-hour curfew on its population beginning on March 22, along with heavy fines for breaking the rules. The curfew is still in place. Like other GCC countries, Kuwait has also shut schools and closed businesses.

