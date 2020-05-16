Coronavirus: Nigeria’s Buhari gets samples of Madagascar’s herbal ‘cure’

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday received samples of a herbal concoction that Madagascar claims can cure people infected with the new coronavirus, his office said.
My position regarding all herbal or traditional medicines is that any such formulations should be sent to the statutory regulators for thorough scientific verification. We will not put anything to use in Nigeria without the endorsement of our regulatory institutions.— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 16, 2020
The virus has so far infected 5,445 people and claimed 171 lives in Africa's most populous nation of 200 million inhabitants.
The President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina attending a ceremony to launch Covid Organics, the country’s ‘cure’ to the coronavirus. (File photo: AFP)
But the World Health Organization has warned against "adopting a product that has not been taken through tests to see its efficacy", and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has also said it should be "tested rigorously".