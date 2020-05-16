Coronavirus: Oman confirms 404 new cases, death toll climbs to 20

Oman confirmed 404 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the total to 5,029 as the death toll climbed to 20, according to a health ministry statement.

Meanwhile, the Sultanate’s number of recoveries increased to 1,436 as more patient continue to recover.

Most of the newly recorded cases are non-Omanis and 67 are Omani nationals, the health ministry said.

The ministry continued to urge individuals to maintain social distancing and adhere to preventative measures implemented to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families, and our community from the spread of the coronavirus,” the ministry said in a statement.





Oman announced its first two cases of the virus on February 24 after two Omani women were infected during a trip to Iran.

Strict measures were imposed throughout Oman to prevent the further spread of the virus. A lockdown had been implemented in the capital Muscat and was extended until the end of May. Ramadan mass gatherings were also banned throughout the Sultanate.

