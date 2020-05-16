Coronavirus: Qatar cases exceed 30,000 with 1,547 new cases

Qatar's number of novel coronavirus infections topped 30,000 on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally based on official figures.
The health ministry reported 1,547 new cases on Saturday, according to the official Qatar News Agency. The total number of cases is now 30,972, according to the Reuters count.
Meanwhile, an additional 242 people have recovered in the country, raising the total number of recoveries to 3,788.
A 74-year-old resident who had been receiving medical care in the intensive care unit is the latest coronavirus fatality in Qatar.
Qatar has made wearing a face mask compulsory for everyone who steps outside their home, with violators facing jail time and fines of up to $55,000, according to AFP. The decision announced on Wednesday is effective until further notice.
The country has seen a relatively high number of cases given its population of only 2.75 million. Qatar has the second highest number of infections in the GCC region.
- With Reuters
