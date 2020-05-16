Coronavirus crisis will help Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector in long run: Minister

Despite its severity, the coronavirus crisis has led to gains that will serve Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector in the long run, said Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim al-Khorayef.

He said the most important outcomes of the COVID-19 crisis were the revitalization of the healthcare and medical supplies industries in the Kingdom, the prioritization of having a strong local industry and building confidence in Saudi factories which have proven capable of meeting the needs of the Saudi market during the crisis.

Al-Khorayef added that the government initiatives helped address the challenge of cash flow for owners of industrial establishments. The cash flow disruptions were the biggest obstacle to the continuity of production.

Second Industrial City in Dammam

Khaled al-Salem, the Director General of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones “Modon”, said that once full lockdown was initiated in the Second Industrial City in Dammam, the authorities began intensive cleaning and disinfection measures.

That included cleaning and disinfecting labor housing three times a day, ensuring workers wore face masks and gloves, and conducting temperature checks daily.

Al-Salem said the authorities will continue isolating the residential area until the lockdown is lifted and said that workers should not be living in the residential area currently.

“Modon” approved housing 88 workers inside factories and allowed some to setup tents and mobile homes on empty lands with no additional charged, given they adhere to precautionary measures.

