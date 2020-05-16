The US House of Representatives on Friday narrowly approved a $3 trillion bill crafted by Democrats to provide more aid for battling the coronavirus and stimulating a faltering economy rocked by the pandemic.
By a vote of 208-199 Democrats won passage of a bill that Republican leaders, who control the Senate, and President Donald Trump have vowed to block despite some Republican support for provisions aimed at helping state and local governments.
But the measure could trigger a new round of negotiations withcongressional Republicans and Trump, who have been talking about the need for new business liability protections in the age of coronavirus or additional tax cuts.
Democrats oppose both of those ideas.
Following the vote, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced that May 27-28 would be set aside for voting on some sort of coronavirus-related bill if one is ready by then.
US House narrowly passes $3 trln coronavirus aid bill opposed by President Trump
The US House of Representatives on Friday narrowly approved a $3 trillion bill crafted by Democrats to provide more aid for battling the coronavirus and stimulating a faltering economy rocked by the pandemic.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 15170 Views Coronavirus in UAE: Etihad Airways operates repatriation flights until May 30
- 4386 Views Coronavirus: Sweden built herd immunity without lockdown, now the world follows suit
- 3159 Views Iranian IRGC commander Abolfazl Sarlak killed in Syria
- 1567 Views Jordan's King Abdullah warns Israel of 'massive conflict' over annexation
- 1443 Views Coronavirus: Gilead to end clinical studies of remdesivir
- 1250 Views Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi businesses to reopen, employees to resume workplace attendance
- 121664 Views Research predicts ‘end date’ of coronavirus crisis in US, UK, Italy, France, Spain
- 87258 Views Coronavirus: Two strains, 70 mutations of COVID-19 exist in the UAE, study finds
- 77933 Views Coronavirus ‘end date’ in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar predicted by Singapore researchers
- 45672 Views Coronavirus is less deadly than we thought, says German expert
- 30110 Views Dubai ruler: UAE after coronavirus will focus on medical, food, economic security
- 24677 Views Saudi eases coronavirus restrictions in Medina neighborhoods amid 1,704 new cases