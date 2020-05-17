Coronavirus: Qatar reports 1,632 cases in 24 hours

The number of active coronavirus cases in Qatar rose to 28,219 after 1,632 new cases were detected in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Qatar has surpassed 30,000.

In the past 24 hours, 18 people were admitted to the Intensive Care Units (ICUs), according to the

Currently, 165 people are in the ICU.

Meanwhile, the total number of patients under acute hospital care in the country is 1,421.

آخر مستجدات فيروس كورونا في قطر

Latest update on Coronavirus in Qatar#سلامتك_هي_سلامتي #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/fwJmHzxVaz — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) May 17, 2020

The coronavirus death toll in Qatar is 15, the ministry said, adding that the total number of recoveries is 4,370.

So far, 157,570 people have been tested for the virus in the country.

Qatar has made wearing a face mask compulsory for everyone who steps outside their home, with violators facing jail time and fines of up to $55,000, according to AFP.

The country has seen a relatively high number of coronavirus cases given it has a population of 2.75 million people.

