Coronavirus: France’s daily death toll drops below 100

France on Saturday reported 96 new coronavirus deaths, a lower figure than in previous days, as its overall toll from the pandemic reached 27,625.
A woman wearing a protective facemask walks in the Mouffetard street as she does her grocery shopping during the food market, on May 2, 2020 in Paris. (AFP)
But the number of admissions within 24 hours released on Saturday came to 350, an increase from the week-earlier number of 265.
Health officials in the central Val de Loire region meanwhile reported an outbreak at an abattoir in which 34 cases of coronavirus had been detected.
Last Update: 21:25 KSA 00:25 - GMT 21:25