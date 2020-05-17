Coronavirus: Kuwait detects 1,048 new infections as cases continue to rise

Kuwait detected 1,048 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 14,850.

Five people died of the virus, which brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 112.

Some of the newly infected individuals were infected through direct contact with others who were infected, while some are still under epidemic investigation to determine how they were infected.

So far, 4,093 people have recovered from the virus in Kuwait.

Kuwait last week began its 24-hour nationwide curfew to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The ministry urged citizens and residents to adhere to precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

