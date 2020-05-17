Coronavirus: Oman reports 157 new cases as death toll rises to 22

Oman reported 157 new coronavirus cases and one new death, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 5,186 and the virus-related death toll to 22, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Eighty one non-Omani citizens and 76 non-Omani residents were infected with the virus, according to the ministry.

A 48-year-old resident died of the virus, the ministry added.

The newly reported cases are a significant drop from the day before, when 404 cases were detected in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in Oman tose to 1,465.

“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families, and our community from the spread of the coronavirus,” the ministry said in a statement.

Oman announced its first two cases of the virus on February 24 after two Omani women were infected during a trip to Iran.

Strict measures were imposed throughout Oman to prevent the further spread of the virus. A lockdown had been implemented in the capital Muscat and was extended until the end of May. Ramadan mass gatherings were also banned throughout the Sultanate.

