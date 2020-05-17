Coronavirus: UAE reports 731 new cases after conducting more than 40,000 tests 

The United Arab Emirates reported 731 new coronavirus cases after more than 40,000 tests were conducted across the country, the Ministry of Health announced.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the UAE to 23,358.

Six people of different nationalities died of complications due to the virus, the ministry added. The coronavirus death toll in the UAE is now 220.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that 8,512 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The spokeswoman for the UAE Government on Saturday urged the public to adhere to social distancing measures and avoid large gatherings during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Dr. Al Shamsi: We urge the public to continue to follow health practices and abide by the measures taken to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) May 16, 2020

“Because Eid is associated with social visits, gatherings, and banquets, we advise all families to avoid these habits,” she said.

Cases in the UAE have been on the rise in the past week, with 769 new infections reported yesterday, 747 the day before, and 698 cases confirmed on Thursday.

However, despite the increase in daily reported cases, the country began loosening restrictions at the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Since then, malls, restaurants, and hotel beaches have reopened.

Ramadan in Dubai amid coronavirus

