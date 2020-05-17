Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: Eastern Province launches sterilization gate for cars

The Eastern Province in Saudi Arabia launched an automated sterilization gate for vehicles in one of its streets, as part of the government’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The gate automatically sterilizes a vehicle that passes through. It is five meters high and seven meters wide, and has a storage capacity of 600 liters. It pumps two liters per second.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

#أمانة_المنطقة_الشرقية تدشن أول وحدة ذاتية لتعقيم المركبات بأحدالشوارع،بأرتفاع خمسة أمتار وعرض٧أمتار تستخدم أحدث التقنيات لتمكنها من تعقيم المركبة ذاتيا أثناء مرورها بالوحدة،إضافة الى بث رسائل توعوية لقائدي المركبات،وأحتوائها على خزان سعة 600لتر وذلك ضمن أجراءاتها ضد #كورونا pic.twitter.com/Kgx9LsmAXf — أمانة المنطقة الشرقية (@EasternEamana) May 15, 2020

The gate was installed in King Saud bin Abdulaziz street in Dammam, and the municipality said there will be more gates installed in the future, targeting the streets with the heaviest traffic flow in order to sterilize as many vehicles as possible.

Automated vehicle sterilization gate in the Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia. (SPA)

The Eastern Province’s authorities have stepped up their coronavirus-related disinfection efforts, as it has sterilized more than 23,500 locations with the help pf 12,000 cleaning workers.

There are 51,980 confirmed coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, 23,666 recovered COVID-19 patients and 302 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Out of the total cases in the Kingdom, the Eastern Province has 9,831 confirmed coronavirus cases, 6,114 of them are active, 3,701 have recovered and the death toll stands at 16 fatalities.

It is the third highest region in Saudi Arabia in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, after Mecca, which has 21,353 confirmed cases, and Riyadh, which has 10,529 confirmed cases.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Researchers in Saudi Arabia develop local coronavirus diagnostic test

Coronavirus crisis will help Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector in long run: Minister

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s malls to remain open until May 22, says commerce ministry

Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: Most cases reported in Mecca, Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina

Last Update: 20:03 KSA 23:03 - GMT 20:03