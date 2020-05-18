Coronavirus: France says virus death toll rises to 28,108

French health authorities reported 483 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 28,108.

The health ministry said the number of people in hospitals fell to 19,361 from 19,432 on Saturday and the number of people in intensive care units dropped to 2,087 from 2,132 on Saturday.

On Friday, a nine-year-old boy died in France from a Kawasaki-like disease believed to be linked to coronavirus, his doctor said, the first such death in the country as similar child fatalities are being investigated in New York and London.

The child died after a “neurological injury related to a cardiac arrest,” said Fabrice Michel, head of the paediatric intensive care unit at La Timone hospital in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille.

