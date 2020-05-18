Coronavirus: Oman bans all Eid gatherings, will issues fines, jail time for violators

All social gatherings relating to Eid al-Fitr have been banned in Oman and violators will be fined or jailed, the country’s Supreme Committee for Dealing with COVID-19 announced on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Eid prayers, livestock auctions, family visits, and group celebrations will be prohibited during the holiday as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the committee added.

The Royal Oman Police has been authorized to monitor the public’s compliance and issue fines or jail penalties for violations, according to the committee.

Also read: Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti says Muslims can perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at home

The amount violators will have to pay and the jail time was not specified.

Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is expected to begin on May 22, pending the moon sighting.

Muslims usually celebrate the holiday by performing communal prayers after sunrise and spending the day

with family and friends. However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced mosques around the world to shut their doors and governments to call for social distancing measures.

Also read:

Coronavirus: Oman imposes lockdown on industrial area housing migrant workers

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti says Muslims can perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at home

Last Update: 14:07 KSA 17:07 - GMT 14:07