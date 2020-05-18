Coronavirus: Qatar records 1,365 new infections as active cases rise to 29,055

Qatar records 1,365 new coronavirus infections as the number of active cases rises to 29,055, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Nineteen people were admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of people in ICUs in Qatar to 172.
The virus-related death toll in Qatar is 15, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, a total of 4,899 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country.
Also read: Coronavirus: Up to three years in prison for not wearing face mask in Qatar
Qatar has made wearing a face mask compulsory for everyone who steps outside their home, with violators facing jail time and fines of up to $55,000, according to AFP.
The country has seen a relatively high number of coronavirus cases given it has a population of 2.75 million people.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Qatar urges no Eid visits, suspends visa on arrival for European states
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 12:27 KSA 15:27 - GMT 12:27