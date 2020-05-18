Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 2,593 new cases, majority in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia reported 2,593 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 57,345, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

The majority of the new cases was reported in the capital city Riyadh, where 642 infections were detected in 24 hours.

Mecca had the second highest number of new infections with 510 reported cases, according to the ministry.

The other cases were recorded in cities and provinces around the Kingdom.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (2593) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (8) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (3026) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (28,748) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/nC3mrBtPLO — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) May 18, 2020

Females make up 25 percent of the new infections, while males make up 75 percent, health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said.

Saudi citizens make up 44 percent of the new infections, and expats make up 56 percent.

Eight people died of the virus in areas across the country, al-Abd al-Ali added. This brings the coronavirus-related death toll in Saudi Arabia to 320.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients in the Kingdom rose to 28,748.

Plans to double testing

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health is planning to double its coronavirus testing program to conduct up to 36,000 COVID-19 tests daily, al-Abd al-Ali said on Sunday.

The Kingdom currently conducts between 15,000 to 18,000 tests daily as part of its efforts to curb the outbreak, he added.

Only a month ago, the Kingdom was conducting around 5,000 and 6,000 tests per day, he said, adding that at the time it was a significant number compared to other countries.

