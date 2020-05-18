Coronavirus: UAE to expand nightly curfew by two hours starting May 20

The United Arab Emirates will expand its nightly curfew by two hours starting Wednesday, May 20, until further notice. The new timing for the national disinfection drive will now last from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The UAE began a nationwide disinfection campaign on March 26 aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus in the country. Hundreds of workers, supervisors, and administrators from various government agencies took part in the program, including the sanitation process of Dubai metro, taxis, buses, and trams.

Authorities also said shopping centers and malls will now be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. as part of the changes to existing measures.

Food outlets, cooperative societies, groceries, supermarkets, and pharmacies will be allowed to continue operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week during the sterilization program period.

Elderly person over the age of 60 and children under the age of 12 will be banned from entering malls and shopping centers. Authorities said those visiting the centers should not exceed more than two hours inside the premises.

Health officials also confirmed on Monday four new deaths due to coronavirus while detecting 832 new cases in the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of cases of infections now stands at 24,190.

