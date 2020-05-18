Coronavirus cases in Kuwait surpass 15,000 after 841 new infections reported

Coronavirus cases in Kuwait surpassed the 15,000 mark after 841 new infections were reported in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country is 15,691.
Six people died of the virus, which brings the total number of virus-related deaths in the country to 118.
Some of the newly infected individuals were infected through direct contact with others who were infected, while some are still under epidemic investigation to determine how they were infected.
So far, 4,339 people have recovered from the virus in Kuwait.
Kuwait last week began its 24-hour nationwide curfew to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The ministry urged citizens and residents to adhere to precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.
