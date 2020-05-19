Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince inspects field hospital with 1,200 bed capacity 

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday inspected a COVID-19 field hospital in the capital’s Mohammed bin Zayed city with a capacity to treat 1,200 coronavirus patients, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The Emirates Field Hospital, which is run by 46 doctors and medics and 155 nurses, is over 29,000 square meters and includes 24 areas for nursing services, clinics, laboratories, standing and mobile pharmacies, medical stores, and an administrative area.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that the United Arab Emirates will continue its efforts to consolidate the healthcare system and ensure that it is prepared to address all current and future emergencies.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed inspects a field hospital in Abu Dhabi. (WAM)

“The State will spare no effort to ensure public health and safety, which will remain a top priority for the UAE leadership,” he added.

The field hospital in Mohamed bin Zayed City is one of three hospitals established by SEHA, the capital’s health services company.

The second one is located in ADNEC, while the third lies in Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The three hospitals have the combined capacity to treat 3,400 patients, according to WAM.

Sheikh Mohammed also urged the public to comply with precautionary measures to curb the outbreak.

“It is centrally important for our people and residents to comply with the preventive measures so that we can see the number of infections getting down. I am positive that they understand this and will comply,” he said.

