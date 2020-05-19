Coronavirus: All you need to know about UAE’s revised fines for violating rules

The United Arab Emirates has released a list of revised fines for those who violate coronavirus rules and restrictions, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.



“Some penalties have been tightened in line with the current situation and government instructions to gradually ease the precautionary measures to curb the COVID-19,” Salem Al Zaabi Acting Chief of Prosecution of the Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee, said.



Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.



In case of repeated violations or non-compliance with the quarantine instructions for a second time, the offenders will be referred to the Public Prosecution. This will be charged as a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment for a period of six months and a fine of not less than 100,000 dirhams, WAM said.



Here is the revised list of fines for those who violate COVID-19 rules and restrictions:

• 50,000 dirhams: Fines for violating home and health quarantine rules.

• 50,000 dirhams: Fines for violating the timing for opening and closing restaurants, parks, malls etc.

• 50,000 dirhams: Fines for opening schools, gyms, cinema, parks, cafes, restaurants, pools.

• 30,000 dirhams: Fines for private tutors who violate the rules.

• 20,000 dirhams: Fines for hosting private tutors by violating the rules.

• 20,000 dirhams: Fines for tampering with tracking device or app.



• 20,000 dirhams: Fines for not placing thermal cameras wherever required.

• 10,000 dirhams: Fines for the companies who move workers between emirates. In addition, the vehicles will be confiscated.

• 10,000 dirhams: Fines for not downloading the COVID-19 tracing app after being infected with the coronavirus.

• 10,000 dirhams: Fine for hosting events, parties or gatherings.

• 5,000 dirhams: Individual fines for attending a party or gathering.



• 5,000 dirhams: Fine for companies or offices where employees don’t wear masks at work.

• 500 dirhams: Fines per individual employee for not wearing a mask at work.

• 5,000 dirhams: Fines for shops and restaurants and other institutions where people don’t maintain social distancing.

• 5,000 dirhams: Fines for shops for violating the timing for opening and closing.

• 5,000 dirhams: Fines for refusing to do a coronavirus test.

• 1,000 dirhams: Fines for refusing to redo a coronavirus test after two weeks.

• 3,000 dirhams: Fines for violating restrictions during the national sterilization period

• 3,000 dirhams: Fines for companies who fail to maintain 30 per cent limit on workforce.

• 3,000 Dirhams: Fines (per vehicle) if more than three people travel in a car without wearing masks. (Members of the same family are exempted).

• 3,000 dirhams: Fines per person for not maintaining social distancing at work or other places such as shops or restaurants.











Read more:



Coronavirus: UAE to expand nightly curfew by two hours starting May 20



Coronavirus: UAE announces 4 deaths, 832 new cases in past 24 hours

Coronavirus: Staycations, local travel to kickstart UAE and GCC tourism, says report

Last Update: 20:51 KSA 23:51 - GMT 20:51