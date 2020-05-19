Coronavirus: Bahrain records 190 new cases, majority found in expats

Bahrain recorded 190 new coronavirus cases, the majority of which were detected in expatriates, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 7,374, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

A total of 4,410 cases reported in Bahrain are currently active.

The ministry detected 117 cases of the virus in expatriate workers, 72 cases of people who had direct contact with infected individuals, and one case related to travel.

The Ministry of Health announces 21 new #COVID19 recoveries and has registered 190 new active cases, of which 117 are among expatriate workers and 72 are contacts of active cases and 1 is travel-related #UnitedAgainstCOVID19 #TeamBahrain — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) May 19, 2020

The virus-related death toll in Bahrain is 12, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, 2,952 have been discharged for hospitals after they recovered from the virus.

