CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Bahrain records 190 new cases, majority found in expats

Doctors and nurses are seen in a makeshift ICU Field hospital in Riffa, Bahrain. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 19 May 2020
Text size A A A

Bahrain recorded 190 new coronavirus cases, the majority of which were detected in expatriates, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 7,374, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A total of 4,410 cases reported in Bahrain are currently active.

The ministry detected 117 cases of the virus in expatriate workers, 72 cases of people who had direct contact with infected individuals, and one case related to travel.

The virus-related death toll in Bahrain is 12, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, 2,952 have been discharged for hospitals after they recovered from the virus.

Read more:

Coronavirus: One person in Bahrain infects 16 family members during Ramadan gathering

Coronavirus: Bahrain expands bed capacity at its isolation, quarantine centers

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 10:54 KSA 13:54 - GMT 10:54

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top