Coronavirus: Bahrain records 190 new cases, majority found in expats

Bahrain recorded 190 new coronavirus cases, the majority of which were detected in expatriates, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 7,374, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Health announces 21 new #COVID19 recoveries and has registered 190 new active cases, of which 117 are among expatriate workers and 72 are contacts of active cases and 1 is travel-related #UnitedAgainstCOVID19 #TeamBahrain— وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) May 19, 2020
Last Update: 10:54 KSA 13:54 - GMT 10:54