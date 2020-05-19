Coronavirus: UAE residents stuck abroad away from families can return as of June 1

The United Arab Emirates announced on Monday that foreign nationals with residence visas stranded abroad with families still inside the country due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be able to return as of June 1.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said that they “welcome the return back of holders of valid residency visa who are outside the country and have relatives inside the UAE, as of June 1st,” according to a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship asked holders of valid residency permit outside the country and wishing to return back to the UAE to register for the “Resident Entry Permit” service on the Authority’s website, smartservices.ica.gov.ae, which aims to facilitate their safe return to the UAE.

The announcement comes following the expansion of the night curfew by two hours starting Wednesday, May 20, until further notice. The new timing for the national disinfection drive will now last from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Also the UAE confirmed on Monday four new deaths due to coronavirus while detecting 832 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to health officials, adding that the total number of cases of infections now stands at 24,190.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Staycations, local travel to kickstart UAE and GCC tourism, says report

Coronavirus: Dubai to allow refunds, return of goods and using fitting rooms in shops

Coronavirus: Emirates says no decision made regarding mass layoffs amid media reports

Over 6,500 foreign nationals have already returned to the UAE since the country allowed residents to return following a period of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a UAE government spokesperson.

Flights out of the UAE were suspended on March 23 as officials moved to contain the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. Emirates and Etihad have both been involved in government repatriations to bring citizens home. Flights that allow UAE residents have only recently been announced, with passengers able to fly once government approval has been granted.

Last Update: 20:45 KSA 23:45 - GMT 20:45