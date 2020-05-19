CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 1,073 new cases, total now 16,674

Kuwaiti boys wearing protective face masks and quarantine tracking bracelets, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), pose for the camera as they hold up their passports upon arrival from Amman, to Kuwait Airport in Kuwait. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 19 May 2020
Kuwait has confirmed 1,073 new coronavirus cases after conducting 4,382 screenings over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 16,674, a health ministry spokesman announced on Tuesday. Two new

Despite its increasing number of infections, the country recorded its highest daily recovery number with 342 new recoveries, raising the total to 4,681. There were three addtional fatalities also confirmed, taking the death toll to 120.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said the newly confirmed cases are all contact-related meaning individuals have come into contact with others who were already infected.

Most cases were detected in Indian expats, 231 Kuwaiti nationals, 181 Egyptians, 102 Bangladeshi and others of various nationalities.

The first three cases in Kuwait were announced on February 24, all of which had arrived from Iran which was witnessing an explosion of cases at the time. Many of the subsequent cases confirmed in Kuwait during late February were also people arriving from Iran.

Kuwait last week began its 24-hour nationwide curfew to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The ministry continues to urge citizens and residents to adhere to precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.


Last Update: 13:16 KSA 16:16 - GMT 13:16

