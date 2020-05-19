Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 1,073 new cases, total now 16,674

Kuwait has confirmed 1,073 new coronavirus cases after conducting 4,382 screenings over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 16,674, a health ministry spokesman announced on Tuesday. Two new



Read the latest update in our dedicated coronavirus section.



Despite its increasing number of infections, the country recorded its highest daily recovery number with 342 new recoveries, raising the total to 4,681. There were three addtional fatalities also confirmed, taking the death toll to 120.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said the newly confirmed cases are all contact-related meaning individuals have come into contact with others who were already infected.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Most cases were detected in Indian expats, 231 Kuwaiti nationals, 181 Egyptians, 102 Bangladeshi and others of various nationalities.

The first three cases in Kuwait were announced on February 24, all of which had arrived from Iran which was witnessing an explosion of cases at the time. Many of the subsequent cases confirmed in Kuwait during late February were also people arriving from Iran.

Kuwait last week began its 24-hour nationwide curfew to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The ministry continues to urge citizens and residents to adhere to precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.





Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti says Muslims can perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at home

Coronavirus: Up to three years in prison for not wearing face mask in Qatar

Kuwait says people not wearing masks face 3 months jail, $16,000 fine

Last Update: 13:16 KSA 16:16 - GMT 13:16