Coronavirus: Oman records steady increase of 292 new cases, death toll climbs to 26

Oman has confirmed 292 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 5,671, and one new fatality, raising the Sultanate’s coronavirus death toll to 26, the health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

A 57-year-old resident who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 was the latest to die due to complications, according to the ministry.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 119 are Omani nationals while the other 173 are of different nationalities.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 1,574 as the Sultanate maintains its increasing recovery toll.





Also read: Oman postpones local municipal elections to a later date amid coronavirus

The ministry continued to urge people to adhere to the precautionary measures implemented in order to slow the spread of the virus.



“The ministry urges everyone to adhere strictly to social and physical distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH, as well as staying at home and not going out unless necessary,” the ministry said in a statement.



Oman had announced its first two cases of the virus on February 24 after two Omani women became infected during a trip to Iran.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Strict measures have been imposed throughout the Sultanate to prevent the further spread of the virus. A lockdown had been implemented in the capital Muscat and was extended until the end of May. Ramadan mass gatherings were also banned.





Read more:

All you need to know about UAE’s stricter fines for violating rules

Staycations, local travel to kickstart UAE and GCC tourism, says report

UAE-based astronomy center expects May 24 likely date for Eid al-Fitr

Last Update: 08:03 KSA 11:03 - GMT 08:03