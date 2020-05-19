Coronavirus: Qatar reports 1,637 new cases in 24 hours as cases surpass 35,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Qatar surpassed the 35,000 mark on Tuesday after the Ministry of Health reported 1,637 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases in Qatar is 29,957.

Meanwhile, the virus-related death toll in the country stands at 15.

The ministry announced that 5,634 people have recovered from the coronavirus so far.

Currently, 134 people have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 1,452 people are currently under hospital care.

Qatar has made wearing a face mask compulsory for everyone who steps outside their home, with violators facing jail time and fines of up to $55,000, according to AFP.

The country has seen a relatively high number of coronavirus cases given it has a population of 2.75 million people.

