The United Arab Emirates has developed a rapid laser technology to detect the coronavirus as soon as it enters the blood cells, official WAM news agency reported on Tuesday.

“The introduction of the new technology enhances the UAE’s position as the center for research, innovation and technology in the region,” the news agency said in a Twitter thread.

