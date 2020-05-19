Coronavirus: UAE’s 38,000 COVID-19 tests detect 873 new cases, total passes 25,000

The United Arab Emirates conducted an additional 38,000 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours, which confirmed 873 new cases, raising the number of confirmed cases to 25,063, according to the health ministry.

The UAE's daily recovery toll has surpassed the number of daily cases confirmed with 1,214 recoveries, raising the total number to 10,791 so far.

The ministry also announced that three people who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have died due to complications. The death toll in the country, however, remains relatively low with 227 total fatalities.

The UAE has the third highest number of cases in the GCC, with Qatar having the second and Saudi Arabia confirming the highest number of cases in the region. However, the country was the first in the wider Middle East to record a coronavirus cases, a 73-year-old Chinese woman on January 29. The announcement was followed shortly by several other cases, most of whom were also Chinese tourists.





The government recently began easing restrictions throughout the country but on Monday released a list of stricter fines for those who violate preventative measures still implemented.

Meanwhile, the national disinfection program hours were also adjusted, extending the nationwide curfew times by two hours. Starting on Wednesday May 20, the new timing for the disinfection drive will begin at 8 p.m. daily and last till 6 a.m. until further notice.

Authorities have also adjusted hours of operation for malls and shopping centers which now be open from 9 a.m. till 7 p.m.

Individuals over the age of 60 and children under 12 are still banned from entering malls, shopping centers and grocery stores.



