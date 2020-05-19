Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi launches cleanliness certification for tourism sector

Abu Dhabi launched on Tuesday a “safe and clean certification program” to regulate the cleanliness and hygiene standards of all businesses and facilities in the tourism sector, as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“As hotels, malls and other attractions in Abu Dhabi prepare to cautiously re-welcome guests to their venues, the Department of Culture and Tourism [in] Abu Dhabi aims to safeguard the health and wellbeing of consumers by offering certifications that ensure the compliance of standardized hygiene levels in tourism destinations and industry businesses within the emirate,” state news agency WAM reported.

The certification program will be rolled out in phases. The first phase will target hotels in Abu Dhabi, with tourism attractions and businesses to follow.

The program is the latest addition to a series of announcements in preparation to ease precautionary measures.

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development had issued on Thursday guidelines to allow businesses to re-open and for employees to resume workplace attendance.

It also detailed guidelines for the wholesale and retail sector, the construction, manufacturing, utilities sectors, the transportation sector, the financial services sector and the hospitality and restaurants sector.

The UAE’s capital also allowed malls in the emirate to re-open to the public, given that they follow strict precautionary guidelines, on April 27.

Abu Dhabi’s police started issuing movement permits during the curfew timings between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on May 10.

