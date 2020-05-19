France revises coronavirus toll slightly downwards to 28,022

France has revised the total death toll from coronavirus infection downwards by 217 or 0.8 percent to 28,022, the health ministry said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Deaths in hospitals were up by 125 or 0.7 percent to 17,714 but the casualty count in nursing homes was revised downwards by 342 or 3.2 percent to 10,308 as the ministry adjusted data reported by regional health centers, a ministry official said.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 524 to 143,427, an increase of 0.4 percent, slightly higher than the average 0.3 percent rise per day seen since the end of lockdown on May 11.

On Monday, the number of cases rose by 483.

