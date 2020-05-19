Worldwide coronavirus death toll tops 318,517 

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 318,517 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 4,816,040 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,755,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of deaths overall with 90,369 from 1,508,957 cases. At least 283,178 people have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll overall, with 34,796 deaths from 246,406 cases.

It is followed by Italy with 32,007 deaths and 225,886 cases, France with 28,239 deaths and 179,938 infections and Spain with 27,709 fatalities for 231,606 cases.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,960 cases. It has 78,241 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 167,668 deaths from 1,919,572 cases, the United States and Canada have 96,312 deaths and 1,587,029 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 30,604 deaths and 547,252 cases, Asia has 12,674 deaths and 374,905 cases, the Middle East has 8,296 deaths and 290,672 cases, Africa has 2,835 deaths from 88,204 cases, and Oceania 128 deaths from 8,414 cases.

Corrections by national authorities or late publication of data mean the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

