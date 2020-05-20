Coronavirus: China mocks US Secretary Pompeo’s ‘credibility’ in social media video

A video titled “Pompeo’s Credibility Test” mocking United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was released by state-owned Chinese media CGTN on Wednesday, amid continued tensions between the two countries on the coronavirus outbreak.

The animated video released on Twitter with the caption “Will he win?” takes another jab at the Trump administration a few months ahead of the 2020 elections. Experts have warned that the US should prepare for election interference from China, according to an NPR report released late 2019.



The video depicts caricature Pompeo in a videogame where he “levels up” every time one of his claims is debunked.



“We’ll offer up to $100 million to China and other countries to combat the virus,” the character said in the first claim.



“We didn’t get a cent,” a Chinese official responded after a clock showed several hours had gone by.

When Pompeo appeared in the second level he said, “China still has not shared the virus sample from inside China with the outside world.”



This claim was once again debunked by a character portraying the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom.



“China publicly shared the genetic sequence of COVID-19 within two weeks,” he said as a truck labeled “G7” pulled into the frame with men holding a sign that read “WHO has our back!”

His third claim was about the “enormous evidence” that the virus had originated in a Wuhan lab. He then received a letter from the US Intelligence Community that said, “We concur with the wide scientific consensus that the virus wasn’t manmade or genetically modified.”

This is in reference to a top US spy agency having issued a statement earlier this month contradicting the claim.

By the third claim, Pompeo runs out of “lives” in the videogame. In order to receive a revival, he was told to “please try to say something true.”

A sad Pompeo said, “When I was CIA Director, we lied, we cheated, we stole,” and he was given another life.

The game “ends” with a “Terms and conditions” update that read, “You must be honest in this cooperation game.” Followed by, “Game over.”

US President Donald Trump and his administration have blamed, on several occasions, China for the outbreak. Trump continuously referred to the pandemic as the “Chinese virus.”

He also has expressed his disappointment in the way China handled the outbreak saying “There are many things we could do. We could do things. We could cut off the whole relationship [with China].”

The first cases of the new coronavirus were reported in the original epicenter Wuhan in December 2019. It has infected 4,900,356 people and has killed 323,345 so far, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

