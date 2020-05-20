Coronavirus: Dubai mounted police fine 260 vehicles, 969 pedestrians

Dubai mounted police (horse patrols) fined 260 vehicles and 969 pedestrians for violating movement restrictions during the coronavirus curfew, Dubai police reported on Tuesday.
Mohammad al-Adhb, Director of Dubai Mounted Police Department, said they conducted 447 patrols in Dubai between March 26 and May 12 to ensure the public adhered to the COVID-19-related precautionary measures and to catch violators.
During the curfew hours, the government’s authorities conduct disinfection operations, sanitizing public facilities, and streets. Malls and shopping centers’ operating hours were also adjusted, to be open from 9 a.m. till 7 p.m.
The UAE has also issued stricter fines and penalties for those who violate the coronavirus-precautionary measures. There are 35,063 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE, 10,791 recovered patients and the death toll stands at 227 fatalities as of Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health.