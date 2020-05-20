Coronavirus: Dubai mounted police fine 260 vehicles, 969 pedestrians

Dubai mounted police (horse patrols) fined 260 vehicles and 969 pedestrians for violating movement restrictions during the coronavirus curfew, Dubai police reported on Tuesday.

Mohammad al-Adhb, Director of Dubai Mounted Police Department, said they conducted 447 patrols in Dubai between March 26 and May 12 to ensure the public adhered to the COVID-19-related precautionary measures and to catch violators.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

He added that mounted police patrols can enter narrow districts which police vehicles can’t reach and play a major role in educating the public about movement restrictions and safety measures.

The UAE had announced earlier this week that it will be extending the nightly curfew by two hours starting May 20, until further notice. The new curfew will start from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

During the curfew hours, the government’s authorities conduct disinfection operations, sanitizing public facilities, and streets.

Malls and shopping centers’ operating hours were also adjusted, to be open from 9 a.m. till 7 p.m.

The UAE has also issued stricter fines and penalties for those who violate the coronavirus-precautionary measures.

There are 35,063 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE, 10,791 recovered patients and the death toll stands at 227 fatalities as of Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UAE’S Mohammed bin Zayed orders $1.5 bn in housing packages for Emiratis in Abu Dhabi

Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi launches cleanliness certification for tourism sector

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince inspects field hospital with 1,200 bed capacity

Dubai Police uses radars to detect nighttime coronavirus curfew violators To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Last Update: 02:53 KSA 05:53 - GMT 02:53