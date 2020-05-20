Coronavirus: Dubai’s Crown Prince says will focus next on helping seniors, families

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid said on Tuesday the government’s efforts will focus on easing the burden of the coronavirus outbreak on senior citizens, people with disabilities and local families and residents to help promote strong family foundations.

“Maintaining coherent society is a national duty and a common responsibility, which is no different from what front-liners are offering to contain the virus, so Dubai will remain a place for welfare and an address of happiness,” Sheikh Hamdan said during a virtual meeting of Dubai’s executive council.

The Dubai Government continues to implement pioneering societal initiatives, including care for the elderly and people of determination, while enhancing the services of the Community Solidarity Fund. We thank all efforts being made to secure the health and safety of our society. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 19, 2020

“We will overcome this crisis and will rise to the challenge, and emerge stronger, higher and ahead after this challenging time, thanks to our unity and standing together behind our leadership.”

Today I chaired a remote meeting to discuss educational and social services provided by Dubai Gov’t entities. The current circumstances have reflected our society’s core principles and instilled values of unity, solidarity & volunteer work among us all. We will come out stronger. pic.twitter.com/GTy5SfFOxI — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 19, 2020

The Crown Prince reviewed a report on the education sector’s readiness during and post COVID-19 as well as the services provided to the elderly and people with disabilities.

Dubai’s private school regulator KHDA had said on Sunday that schools in Dubai are set to open in September, without providing further details.

The UAE’s Ministry of Education had announced on March 3 the early start of spring vacation for schools and the distance learning initiative to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

On March 30, the UAE extended distance learning for all government and private schools and universities until the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

The distance learning initiative involves students continuing their educational curriculum from home through online classes.

The UAE had also launched a home testing program for “people of determination,” the UAE's term for people with disabilities, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed announced on April 12.

