Coronavirus: Etihad Airways increases special flights, extends dates until June 15

Etihad Airways increased the number of special flights it is operating worldwide to and from that UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi amid the coronavirus pandemic and extended the flight dates till June 15, the airline said on Tuesday.
“Throughout May and June, the airline will increase frequencies on previously announced special flights and will add new services to Belgrade, Dublin, Geneva, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Toronto,” the airline said in a press release.
“In addition to the recently launched link between Melbourne and London, Etihad will also add services to Sydney, allowing a direct transit connection to and from the UK capital via Abu Dhabi,” it added.
Schedule of special flights (effective May 19 – June 15, 2020):
Amsterdam: 20, 22, 27, 29 May and 1, 3, 8, 10, 15 June
Barcelona: 24, 31 May and 7, 14 June
Belgrade: 21 May
Brussels: 24, 31 May and 7, 14 June
Dublin: 23, 30 May and 6, 13 June
Geneva: 23, 30 May and 6, 13 June
Frankfurt: 24, 31 May and 7, 14 June
Jakarta: 21, 28 May and 4, 11 June
Kuala Lumpur: 23, 30 May and 6, 13 June
London Heathrow: 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30 May and 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 15 June
Melbourne: 20, 22, 27, 28 May and 4, 11 June
Milan: 24, 31 May and 7, 14 June
Paris CDG: 24, 31 May and 7, 14 June
Seoul Incheon: 21, 23, 28, 30 May and 4, 6, 11, 13 June
Singapore: 19 May and 2, 9 June
Sydney: 26 May and 2, 9 June
Tokyo Narita: 25 May and 1, 8 June
Toronto: 21 May
Zurich: 24, 31 May and 7, 14 June
