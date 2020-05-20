Coronavirus: Etihad Airways increases special flights, extends dates until June 15

Etihad Airways increased the number of special flights it is operating worldwide to and from that UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi amid the coronavirus pandemic and extended the flight dates till June 15, the airline said on Tuesday.

“Throughout May and June, the airline will increase frequencies on previously announced special flights and will add new services to Belgrade, Dublin, Geneva, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Toronto,” the airline said in a press release.

“In addition to the recently launched link between Melbourne and London, Etihad will also add services to Sydney, allowing a direct transit connection to and from the UK capital via Abu Dhabi,” it added.

Schedule of special flights (effective May 19 – June 15, 2020):

Amsterdam: 20, 22, 27, 29 May and 1, 3, 8, 10, 15 June

Barcelona: 24, 31 May and 7, 14 June

Belgrade: 21 May

Brussels: 24, 31 May and 7, 14 June

Dublin: 23, 30 May and 6, 13 June

Geneva: 23, 30 May and 6, 13 June

Frankfurt: 24, 31 May and 7, 14 June

Jakarta: 21, 28 May and 4, 11 June

Kuala Lumpur: 23, 30 May and 6, 13 June

London Heathrow: 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30 May and 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 15 June

Melbourne: 20, 22, 27, 28 May and 4, 11 June

Milan: 24, 31 May and 7, 14 June

Paris CDG: 24, 31 May and 7, 14 June

Seoul Incheon: 21, 23, 28, 30 May and 4, 6, 11, 13 June

Singapore: 19 May and 2, 9 June

Sydney: 26 May and 2, 9 June

Tokyo Narita: 25 May and 1, 8 June

Toronto: 21 May

Zurich: 24, 31 May and 7, 14 June

