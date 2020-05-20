Coronavirus: UAE extends disinfection program for two hours in industrial areas

The nationwide disinfection program in the UAE will be extended for two hours in industrial areas, and will now be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. as part of efforts in the country to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced on Wednesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The UAE on Monday announced it would be expanding its nightly curfew across the country by two hours starting from May 20 until further notice.

The new timing for the disinfection program is from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The decision to increase the curfew hours in industrial areas comes amid efforts to combat the spread of the virus in the densely-packed areas inhabited by migrant workers.

Dubai had previously ordered complete lockdowns in several industrial areas, such as Naif and al-Ras.

A list of stricter fines for those who violate coronavirus rules and restrictions were also released on Monday ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Read more:

Coronavirus: All you need to know about UAE’s stricter fines for violating rules

Coronavirus: Dubai’s Gold Souk reopens as restrictions begin to ease

Last Update: 10:16 KSA 13:16 - GMT 10:16