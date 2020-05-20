Coronavirus: UAE reports 941 new cases, six deaths over past 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday that it has detected 941 new coronavirus cases, raising the number of confirmed infections to 26,004, according to the health ministry.

In a press conference, the Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced that six people who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have died, bringing the total death toll from the virus in the country to 233.

It also said 1, 018 new recoveries have been recorded bringing the total recoveries from the virus to 11,809.

Eralier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the nationwide disinfection program in the UAE will be extended for two hours in industrial areas, and will now be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. as part of efforts in the country to curb the coronavirus outbreak,

On Monday, the UAE announced it would be expanding its nightly curfew across the country by two hours starting from May 20 until further notice.

