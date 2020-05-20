Coronavirus: UAE says Eid prayers to be performed at home, mosques to remain closed

The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday that Eid al-Fitr prayers are to be performed at home instead of mosques this year, adding that mosques will continue to remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As per the Emirates Fatwa Council, Eid al-Fitr prayers should be performed at home. Taking all precautionary measures to protect yourself and your family is a religious and national commitment,” said Abdul Rahman al-Shamsi, official spokesperson for the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf).

The spokesperson said the public will hear the call for Eid takbeer 10 minutes ahead of prayer time to keep the ritual and mark the religious festival while staying at home.

“Though we will be staying home, we still can maintain the spirit of the Eid, communicate with our family members and exchange Eid greetings via the virtual communication tools,” said al-Shamsi in a tweet.

The UAE announced on Wednesday that it has detected 941 new coronavirus cases, raising the number of confirmed infections to 26,004, according to the health ministry.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the nationwide disinfection program in the UAE will be extended for two hours in industrial areas, and will now be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. as part of efforts in the country to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

