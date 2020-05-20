CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

India domestic flights to resume after two-month pandemic shutdown due to coronaviru

A passenger wearing a protective mask inside an airport terminal following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. (Reuters)
AFP, New Delhi Wednesday 20 May 2020
Text size A A A

Domestic air travel will resume in India on May 25 after a two-month shutdown introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a top minister announced on Wednesday.

“All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The government halted all domestic and international flights on March 25 as it started a nationwide lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

No indication was given on when international travel would resume.

Read more:

Indian fuel sales surge, signaling worst of coronavirus demand crash is over

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 12:48 KSA 15:48 - GMT 12:48

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top