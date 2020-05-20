London stocks dip as coronavirus pandemic damage grows

The UK’s FTSE 100 retreated on Wednesday as data showed inflation fell to its lowest since August 2016 in the latest economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak, with investors also digesting another mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports.



The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent, with the banking index tumbling 1.2 percent on increased bets of negative interest rates.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.



The mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.3 percent, snapping a three-day winning streak as a report also questioned positive data from anearly-stage trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine.



“The market is in no-man’s land,” said Graham Secker, chief European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.



“With not a whole lot of negative news, the market will not necessarily go down a lot, but at the same time it’s not obvious what the new catalyst is to make it go materially higher other than medical advancement on the coronavirus.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



The FTSE 100 has now recovered about 22 percent from its March lows as governments and central banks launched historic stimulus measures to aid businesses and families impacted by a near standstill in activity due to the pandemic.





Britain’s justice minister said on Wednesday the government will look at how it can help employees of engine maker Rolls-Royce after it said would cut at least 9,000 jobs and could shut some factories. Its shares fell 3.2 percent in morning trading.



UK homebuilder Vistry Group Plc shed 3.2 percent on forecasting more job cuts as it consolidates the operations of Bovis Homes and construction company Galliford Try’s residential units.



But Playtech Plc surged 3.3 percent after posting a jump in first-quarter profit as its financial trading division benefited from increased market volatility and trading volumes.



Retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc rose 4.5 percent as it said it would accelerate its latest turnaround program after reporting a 21 percent fall in annual profit.

Last Update: 11:03 KSA 14:03 - GMT 11:03