Saudi Arabia launches third phase of expanded testing to evaluate coronavirus spread

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday its plans to launch the third phase of expanded testing to evaluate the rate of spread of the coronavirus in the Kingdom.

The Ministry stressed that this phase will not include COVID-19 testing inside homes, or authorities visiting residences.

It will be conducted through several outlets: centers for testing people inside their cars in several cities, testing in primary health care centers, and citizens and residents will be able to book appointments to collect their own test samples through an online application.

The first phase of testing included the ministry’s field teams screening densely populated neighborhoods and labor residences in several cities.

The second phase started May 4 (the 10th of Ramadan), and involved individuals who had scheduled coronavirus tests through the application “Mawid”.

There are 59,854 confirmed coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, 31,634 of them are recovered patients, and the death toll stands at 329, as of Tuesday.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah, had said on Sunday that the Kingdom maintains one of the lowest coronavirus death rates in the world, as well as one of the lowest numbers of critical cases among COVID-19 patients.

The number of coronavirus fatalities in the Kingdom represent 0.55 percent of all confirmed cases. Meanwhile, the global number of deaths represents 6.6 percent of all confirmed cases around the world.

