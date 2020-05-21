CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Britain signs deals for 10 million antibody tests from Roche and Abbott

A man in a protective face mask walks past a British government public health campaign advertisement at Victoria underground station, as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases grow around the world, London, Britain. (Reuters)
Reuters, London Thursday 21 May 2020
Britain will buy 10 million coronavirus antibody tests from Roche and Abbott and will roll them out to health workers from next week, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

The antibody tests - also known as serology tests - show who has been infected, although it is not yet clear whether the presence of antibodies to the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, confers permanent immunity.

“We have signed contracts to supply in the coming months over 10 million tests from Roche and Abbott,” Hancock said.

“From next week, we will begin rolling these out in a phased way; at first, to health and care staff, patients and residents.”

Last Update: 16:37 KSA 19:37 - GMT 16:37

