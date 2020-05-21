Coronavirus: Brits rush to beaches as lockdown eases

Sunbathers in the UK are enjoying their newfound freedom even without social distancing, as the country has eased lockdown measures after more than seven weeks of restrictions, according to media reports.

Hundreds of people rushed to the beaches and parks across England as the country basked in the hottest temperatures since the coronavirus outbreak began, LBC reported on Wednesday.



Since May 13, people in the UK have been allowed to take outdoor exercise, sit in the sun, drive to other destinations.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson published recently his three-phase strategy entitled “Our plan to rebuild,” for getting Britain out of its coronavirus lockdown.





Women enjoy the good weather on the beach as lockdown measures due to the coronavirus outbreak were eased, in Brighton, England, on Thursday May 21, 2020. (AP)

After the lockdown was eased, people were seen sunbathing alongside the Thames in central London and dozens headed to the beach at Margate, while golfers headed back on to courses and people queued up for outdoor food markets, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Some of the people who crowded at Sothend beach in Essex were seen not adhering to social distancing rules.



“It’s madness, it’s like everyone’s forgotten about coronavirus,” one man told LBC.

“It’s like the rules are six inches apart, not six feet apart. Everyone is just so close and no one is taking any notice of the rules,” a couple was quoted as saying by LBC.



The official advice states that people can now meet with one other person not from their household outdoors, but they have to abide by the social distancing rules by remaining 2 meters apart. And officers are patrolling tourist spots and parks to ensure people are abiding by the guidance.



Many tourist hotspots have asked people to stay away and warned that attractions will remain closed.



However, the beaches are expected to be less crowded before the weekend, with thunderstorms predicted for Thursday.









