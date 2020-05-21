Coronavirus: Emirates restarts flights to nine cities with new safety rules

The Dubai-based Emirates airlines has resumed regular passenger flights to nine international destinations in eight countries, with new safety procedures in place for travelers, the airline said on Thursday.



Emirates launched flights to London, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne, beginning Thursday, May 21.



“Emirates sets an industry-leading hygiene and safety standard for customers and employees at every step of the travel journey,” the airline said on Twitter.

"We are working with all the stakeholders in Dubai – including the airport, immigration, health and aviation authorities to implement such measures, and we will continue to review and consult expert advice for any development and changes,” said Emirates' chief operating officer Adel Al Redha.



“We are all aware that we have to adapt to different practices during this pandemic in our day to day activities," he added.



Upon check-in, each Emirates passenger will be given free hygiene kits, which include face masks, gloves, antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizer.



Emirates has made it compulsory for passengers to wear face masks on all its flights.



The passengers have to wear the gloves and masks at the airport itself and abide by social distancing measures at the check-in, immigration and the waiting areas.



Later, the passengers will enter the aircraft from the back of the plane to the front.

The airport authorities have installed thermal temperature scanning, as well as protective barriers to provide additional safety reassurance to passengers and employees.

Transit passengers will also have to go through thermal screening upon disembarking.



The airline asked travelers to carry their own pen with them in case they have to fill out health declaration forms, which are required at some destinations.

Cabin baggage will be restricted to essential items such as a handbag, briefcase and laptop.



All Emirates flights that have a flying time of more than 90 minutes will have an additional cabin assistant who will be sanitizing lavatories every 45 minutes.



Mattresses, pillows, blankets, headphones, toys, cutlery and crockery will also be sterilized and sealed before use. Passengers will be served single-use menus, the airline said.



