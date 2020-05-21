Coronavirus: Kuwait detects 1,041 new cases after conducting 4,757 swab tests

Kuwait reports 1,041 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases in the country 18,609, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

The new cases were detected when 4,757 swab samples were taken from individuals and tested in the past 24 hours, as the country ramps ups its efforts to test more people and detect cases early, according to the health ministry spokesman.

So far, Kuwait has conducted more than 261,071 coronavirus swab tests.

Some of the newly reported cases are of indivuals who were infected from others who had the virus, while others are under epidemic investigation.

None of the newly reported cases were linked to travel.

Five people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of virus-related deaths to 129, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, 5,205 people have recovered from the virus in Kuwait so far.

Kuwait last week began its 24-hour nationwide curfew to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The ministry urged citizens and residents to adhere to precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Last Update: 12:26 KSA 15:26 - GMT 12:26