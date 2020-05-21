Coronavirus: Lebanon sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported 63 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, the largest single-day increase since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Lebanon has seen an increase in cases in recent weeks after it began easing lockdown measures as part of a gradual re-opening of its crisis-hit economy. Many of the new cases are the result of Lebanese expatriates returning home, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad.

The country of about 6 million has recorded 1,024 cases and26 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Abdel Samad said that lockdown restrictions would remain in place until at least June 7 as part of the gradual re-opening of the economy.

A demonstrator, wearing a mask as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease waves a national flag during a protest in cars against the growing economic hardship and to mark Labor Day in Tyre, Lebanon May 1, 2020.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that the country is at risk of a major food crisis and many Lebanese may soon find it hard to afford bread because of an acute financial crunch and the fall-out of COVID-19, the prime minister warned.

Writing in the Washington Post, Diab also warned of a global food security emergency triggered by the pandemic.

